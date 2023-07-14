All-New Honda Dio 125 Launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the all-new Dio 125 in India and it comes with a lot of improved features over its predecessor, apart from the bigger engine.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have launched the new Dio 125 in the Indian market for an ex-showroom price of Rs 83,400. The scooter comes available in two variants – Standard and Smart.

The standout feature of the new Honda Dio is its upgraded engine. It is now powered by a OBD2 compliant, 125-cc, BS6 PGM-FI engine boosted by Honda’s eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology. Although power figures have not been revealed, it should be similiar to that of the Activa 125 and the Grazia’s 8.3 hp and 10.4 Nm. Suspending the underbone frame is a familiar telescopic fork and monoshock set-up giving the Dio 125 an improved ground clearance of 171 mm.

In terms of features, the Honda Dio 125 comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster that provides all the necessary information to the rider, including speed, fuel level, trip meter, and more. The scooter also incorporates LED lighting, both in the headlight and taillight. Other features on the Dio 125 include a start/stop system, a silent starter, a dual-function switch to access the 18-litre underseat storage and an external fuel filler cap.

The overall design of the Dio 125 features sharp lines, aerodynamic bodywork, and a sportier appearance and also comes available in a range of vibrant color options. The dual outlet muffler with chrome cover adds to the design and Honda claim that it produces a unique and “sporty” exhaust note.

Safety-wise, the Dio 125 is equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. However, the front brake stands out with its unique ‘wavy’ design, deviating from the conventional round shape typically seen. Similar to other Honda scooters available in the market, the Dio 125 features a wheel configuration of 12 inches at the front and 10 inches at the rear, both made of alloy material. The scooter also has a secure ignition system, which includes an anti-theft mechanism,

A notable advantage of the Dio 125 is its remarkable 10-year warranty option. The standard warranty covers the first three years, and customers have the opportunity to extend it for an additional seven years if desired.

Speaking on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI, said, “With the launch of, Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. Its dynamic and aggressive motorcycle-inspired appearance combined with the convenience of a scooter soon made it one of the most liked scooters in the country. In its all-new 125-cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers. Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key. Its best-in-class convenience sets it above the competition, ensuring that our customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience.”

Introducing the all-new Dio 125,Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “At HMSI, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the riding experience for our customers. All set to establish new benchmarks, Dio 125 is a combination of sporty design, advanced technology, and compelling convenience. We are proud to present a masterpiece that is not just a head-turner due to its unique styling but also offers cutting-edge features and seamless functionality. With Dio 125, we invite riders to elevate their passion for riding and embark on a thrilling journey like never before.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

