MV Agusta Presents Dragster RR SCS America

The MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America has arrived, igniting a new wave of excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts across the United States.

MV Agusta have launched the Dragster RR SCS America, a limited edition version of the iconic Dragster RR SCS that pays homage to the spirit of American motorcycling while embodying the renowned Italian craftsmanship and performance for which MV Agusta are known.

The MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America features a striking design that showcases the brand’s dedication to aesthetics and attention to detail. The bodywork proudly displays the American flag-inspired livery, blending red, white, and blue hues in a captivating pattern. This new Special Edition stands out for its dedicated colour scheme that, like its predecessors, recalls the colours of the US flag and is enhanced with a dedicated seat with hand-stitched “America Special Edition” wording. The attention to detail can be seen in the aerodynamic carbon-fibre wheel cover, complete with dedicated colour scheme, as well as on the fuel tank. The individual series number, from 001 to 300, is laser-engraved on the top triple clamp.

Underneath its eye-catching exterior, the Dragster RR SCS America boasts the same exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology as its standard counterpart. The Smart Clutch System (SCS) continues to be the highlight of this motorcycle, providing riders with seamless, automated gear changes. This innovative technology allows for lightning-fast shifts and enhanced control, elevating the riding experience to new heights.

Powering the Dragster RR SCS America is a formidable in-line, three-cylinder engine that delivers exhilarating power and torque. The engine’s performance is finely tuned to offer quick acceleration and responsive throttle control, ensuring riders experience a thrilling ride every time they twist the throttle. The symphony of engine notes emanating from the triple exhaust system further enhances the sensory experience, adding to the overall excitement of the ride.

The chassis and suspension of the Dragster RR SCS America are engineered to provide exceptional handling and stability. The lightweight frame, combined with top-of-the-line components, ensures precise control and agility on both urban roads and winding highways. With its advanced suspension setup and high-performance brakes, the motorcycle inspires confidence in riders, enabling them to push the limits and enjoy the thrill of every corner.

As with any MV Agusta motorcycle, the Dragster RR SCS America is equipped with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge electronics. Riders can choose from various riding modes, adjust traction control settings, and fine-tune other parameters to suit their preferences and riding conditions. This advanced electronics package enhances safety and performance, making the Dragster RR SCS America a versatile machine that can adapt to any riding environment. The accompanying Special Parts Kit includes the transparent SCS clutch cover, dedicated motorcycle cover and a certificate of authenticity. Standing out among the special parts available as accessories is the Akrapovič titanium sports exhaust with dedicated ECU, which allows for an increase in maximum power to 148 hp at 12,800 rpm, further emphasizing the motorcycle’s aggressive character.

Story: Alshin Thomas

