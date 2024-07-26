Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition launched

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition simplifies the model lineup, replacing the previously available three variants with just a single one.

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition has been launched with prices starting at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero have made a number of small changes and a single large one, and this large one is simplifying the model line-up. Previously the Xtreme160R was available in three variants, Standard, Connected 2.0 and Pro, but with the 2024 Edition, the Standard and the Connected 2.0 have been dropped, leaving only the Pro variant.

But the Pro variant is not as it was last year, having received the aforementioned small changes which add up. Hero have given it a much flatter seat profile compared to the previous one, which should improve pillion comfort, as the height is significantly lower. It now comes with dual-channel ABS, which was missing on the earlier model, even on the Pro variant. The 2024 Edition comes with the KYB USD fork as standard, previously only available on the Pro variant.

Hero have added a new instrument cluster which is 3x brighter than before, according to them, and this new console also sports two drag timers, with d1 mode for 0-60 km/h run and d2 mode for the quarter-mile (402 metres). Hero have also replaced the Blazing Sports Red colourway with a new shade for 2024 called Kevlar Brown, which is a Rs 1,000 option. The Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black colourways remain on offer. There’s also a panic-brake alert system which makes the brake light blink rapidly when the rider brakes hard in an emergency.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2-cc, air-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine which puts out 16.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This is quite enough for the 145-kg motorcycle, which sends this through a five-speed gearbox to a 130-section rear tyre. For a sporty machine, the ground clearance is a generous 165 mm, and the seat height stands at 795 mm.

The primary rivals of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition are the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.