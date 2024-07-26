Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition launched

by Leave a Comment

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition simplifies the model lineup, replacing the previously available three variants with just a single one.

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition has been launched with prices starting at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero have made a number of small changes and a single large one, and this large one is simplifying the model line-up. Previously the Xtreme160R was available in three variants, Standard, Connected 2.0 and Pro, but with the 2024 Edition, the Standard and the Connected 2.0 have been dropped, leaving only the Pro variant.

But the Pro variant is not as it was last year, having received the aforementioned small changes which add up. Hero have given it a much flatter seat profile compared to the previous one, which should improve pillion comfort, as the height is significantly lower. It now comes with dual-channel ABS, which was missing on the earlier model, even on the Pro variant. The 2024 Edition comes with the KYB USD fork as standard, previously only available on the Pro variant.

Hero have added a new instrument cluster which is 3x brighter than before, according to them, and this new console also sports two drag timers, with d1 mode for 0-60 km/h run and d2 mode for the quarter-mile (402 metres). Hero have also replaced the Blazing Sports Red colourway with a new shade for 2024 called Kevlar Brown, which is a Rs 1,000 option. The Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black colourways remain on offer. There’s also a panic-brake alert system which makes the brake light blink rapidly when the rider brakes hard in an emergency.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2-cc, air-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine which puts out 16.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This is quite enough for the 145-kg motorcycle, which sends this through a five-speed gearbox to a 130-section rear tyre. For a sporty machine, the ground clearance is a generous 165 mm, and the seat height stands at 795 mm.

The primary rivals of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition are the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

d.sayantan@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sayantan De – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S Unveiled
Simon Crafar to be Chairman of the MotoGP Stewards Panel from 2025
Hero Mavrick 440 Review - A Generous Thumper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap