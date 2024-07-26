2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S Unveiled

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S have been unveiled. The bellezza d’Italiana produces more power, has new design elements, a dual-sided swingarm, and a whole lot more. We’ll get down to the details in a bit. Before that, take a look at some of the images we’ve curated for you. After all, it’s a Ducati.







The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 gets a refreshed front end. Gone are the mean-looking straight-lined daytime running lights (DRL). They have been replaced by a headlamp unit that now houses both the DRL and the headlamp. There is also a fluidic design to them, with each DRL having a slit in them, separating them into two. Just alongside them, extended outwards on either side are the winglets, now fully integrated. The gills on the side fairings have been replaced with just a single opening, to let the air pass and cool the engine, also increasing aerodynamic advantage. The designers at Ducati have taken cues from the old 916, with the front end now being higher and the tail being slightly lower, with the new Panigale V4 paying homage to the Ducati sport bikes of the past.





The fluidic theme has been carried all around the bodywork—the fairing is much leaner and more elegant, and they have taken away the chunky look its predecessor sported. The 17-litre aluminium fuel tank now has a flat top and a slimmer profile. The seat is 35 mm longer and 50 mm wider, all designed with rider comfort kept in mind. The front mudguard is redesigned for aerodynamics. Keen observers might have noticed the rear-view mirrors are now placed behind the windscreen; for optimising aerodynamics, of course. How will this work out in the real world? We’re not sure, but, come on, they are Ducati. They know what they’re doing. The last two seasons in MotoGP and WSBK should tell you how good they are at what they do.

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by the 1,103-cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that now produces 216 hp at 13,500 rpm (up from 215 hp at 13,000 earlier) and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The weight has also dropped by one kg. Peak torque is achieved at a higher rpm (up from 9,500) albeit having reduced (from 124 Nm). Six-speed gearbox with quickshifter is standard. The new Panigale V4 complies with Euro5+ emission norms as well.

One of the biggest changes on the new red beast is the dual-sided swingarm. Ducati call it the Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm, and it reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent as compared to the previous model with the single-sided swingarm. The front frame also has been redesigned with it now weighing 17 per cent lighter.





The rear suspension on the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is a fully-adjustable Sachs unit while the V4 S gets a fully-adjustable Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC 3.0 unit, and it is inspired by the Desmosedici GP. The new design has the single pull-rod, which allows for a reduced length, and weight (-600 g). The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S both have the Brembo Hypure callipers; ones that are more efficient than the Stylema callipers they replace. The V4 S gets five-spoke, 17-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, now with a different spoke pattern, now weighing 2.17 kg less. The V4 continues to get the same five-spoke light alloy.







The Bolognese company have also claimed that the 2025 Panigale V4 S is quicker around the track on average by a whole second. Ridden at the Cremona Circuit by Ducati’s official test rider Alessandro Valia.





The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 gets a new 6.9-inch TFT with a horizontal layout and two Info Mode displays—Road and Track. Road Info Mode has a clean basic view, with a large circular tachometer in the centre. The right side has data like speed, time, water temperature and cruise control. The left side has the settings, navigator, music player, and smartphone management.

The Track Info Mode displays the selected gear in the centre, while the top of the screen houses the tachometer. On the right are all the controls that manage the bike’s dynamics. New for the screen are not only the option to change traction, wheelie control, slide control and engine braking, but also the levels of ABS intervention. On the left are the performance monitors. The stopwatch, with three icons denoting split times in white, red, and orange, just like in MotoGP.

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S gets a bit more tech than the standard Panigale V4. The V4 S is equipped with the Smart-EC 3.0 electronically adjustable Öhlins suspension, forged aluminum wheels, and a lithium battery. The V4 S also weighs four kg lighter than the V4. The rest of the equipment are identical between the two.

Ten years ago, the Koenigsegg Agera One:1 was unveiled, with a peak power of 1 mW (1,360 hp) and a weight of 1,360 kg. The power-to-weight ratio being 1:1. It was considered a breakthrough in automotive engineering. But today we have the Ducati Panigale V4 S weighing 187 kg and making 216 hp, putting its power-to-weight ratio at a cool 1.15:1. For most of us the Koenigsegg is hard to access, but the Panigale V4 S, not so much.