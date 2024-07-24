BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 14.90 lakh

The BMW CE 04 is the first premium CBU electric scooter in India, and it ties in with BMW India’s proactive stance on EVs in our country.

The BMW CE 04 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German marque, having already launched a slew of electric four-wheelers in the country. It is positioned as a premium vehicle, priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). So what do you get for this considerable sum of money?

Well, the BMW CE 04 looks like it has been lifted straight out of a Cyberpunk future, with the design incorporating sharp lines, slashes and creases. This is topped off by a really interesting seat design, which BMW call a “floating” seat, and which mimics the form of a skateboard. Matte black parts offset the Light White colour scheme of the base model, while there are bright orange highlights over the Imperial Blue Metallic with the Style Avantgarde option. Even the wheels are solid discs, which presumably helps to cut down drag. The rear is characterised by a single-sided swingarm.

The BMW CE 04 packs a liquid-cooled, permanent-magnet synchronous motor which is mounted on the swingarm itself. sending 31 kW (42 hp) to the rear wheel, and a hefty 62 Nm of torque. Because of this, despite a kerb weight of 231 kg, the BMW CE 04 accelerates to 50 km/h from a standing start in just 2.6 seconds and tops out at a brisk 120 km/h. This potent motor is juiced up by an 8.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives the BMW CE 04 a WMTC-rated range of 130 km. Charging time on a regular socket utilising the 2.3-kW onboard charger is 3 hours 30 minutes.

The BMW CE 04 wears chunky shoes, with the front tyre measuring 120/70 and the rear tyre 160/60, fitted to large 15-inch wheels. There is a telescopic fork at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The BMW CE 04 also comes equipped with ABS, automatic stability control (ASC) and a side-stand actuated parking brake. Dynamic traction control (DTC) is optional.

There’s a plethora of features as well, such as a 10.25-inch connected TFT display, a 12V socket, a car-type charging socket, all-LED lighting, keyless entry, three different riding modes as standard (ECO, Road and Rain with an optional Dynamic mode) and reversing aid. There’s a neatly integrated underseat storage area containing a charging receptacle.

We feel this would make a great addition to someone already owning a BMW iX.