Emotorad Launch Premium Electric Bicycles

The Elite e-bicycles Nighthawk and Desert Eagle, as well as the X-Factor line, an economy range of electric bicycles, have been introduced in the Indian market by Emotorad.

The entire range of bicycles are equipped with top-of-the-line features and are built for the trails with exceptional premium components. It boasts precise exact actuation technology that eliminates slop and shifting variation.

Nighthawk

The ultra-premium e-bicycle, Nighthawk, has a sturdy aluminium frame, a fork with 150 mm of travel, and 35-mm stanchions for high levels of rigidity and precise handling. The new XS derailleur claims to offer excellent shifting speed. It also has Maxxis Minion DHF exo protection tubeless ready tyres and Tektro 2-piston front and rear disc-brakes. The cost of the Nighthawk is Rs 5 lakh.

Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle has a proven motion control damper with low-speed compression adjustment and a 120-mm travel fork. The famed SRAM shifting is also used to give remarkable shifting speed while eradicating slop and shifting inconsistency. For a hassle-free riding experience, it also has a Kenda Juggernaut 30 TPI wire bead puncture-resistant tyre casing. Both of these premium bicycles provide a claimed range of 105 km with 17.5 Ah of battery and 250W motor found common in both. The Desert Eagle is priced at Rs 4.75 lakh.





To attract new e-bicycle users, the entry-level X-Factor family offers removable batteries, LCD displays, and class-leading specs. Each model has a single-speed drivetrain with the option of adding derailleurs. While X2 and X3 have three degrees of pedal assistance, X1 has mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off, a high tensile steel frame, and one level of pedal assistance. The X1 and X2 both have detachable batteries. These bikes will give you a claimed range of 25 to 30 km on throttle mode and 40 km on pedal-assist mode.

The X-Factor Range is the culmination of thorough research and design to make these e-bicycles the most budget-friendly premium products for everyday use over different terrains for riders of all age groups. X1 is priced at Rs 24,999 while X2 is priced at Rs 27,999 and X3 at Rs 32,999 respectively.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



