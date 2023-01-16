Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) makes Indian Debut

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI) have announced its partnership with ‘Moto Bologna Passione’ (MBP) headquartered in Bologna, Italy. The MBP brand will be an extension of their portfolio that includes Benelli and Keeway in India, and focuses on more than 500-cc displacement motorcycles.

Making an entry at the 2023 Auto Expo, MBP showcased two product offerings for the Indian market. These include the M502N (mid-displacement street-naked) and the C1002V (modern cruiser).

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India said, “It is an honour to have tied with a young brand like Moto Bologna Passione. MBP is focused on catering to the demand for high-displacement motorcycles across its global markets, and we are proud to bring this young brand to India as well. With this, we shall be able to cater to our growing customer base. The premium set of offerings not only impress on the performance front, but are also packed with technology and many segment-first features. In the long run, the strategic tie-up with MBP will help us strengthen our space in the premium two-wheeler space, while giving the customers an even wider spectrum of choice under one roof.”

The all-new MBP M502N showcases modern Italian design lines with sleek body panels to project a lightweight aerodynamic stance. The angular fuel tank is also designed to provide knee grip for aggressive riding, while the rear air vents channel the wind to cut down on weight.

The middle-weight street naked is powered by a 486-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin motor with eight valves and Bosch EFI. The MBP M502N produces a peak power of 51 hp at 8,500 rpm along with max torque of 45 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It gets a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT screen that displays all information needed at a glance. Exposed LED headlight pods are light-sensitive, automatically switching on and off depending on the motorcycle’s current surroundings. All of the M502N’s lighting is LED lit, right from the vertical DRL strips to the backlit handlebar controls. Dual 300-mm front discs and a 240-mm rear with Bosch ABS, keep the raw power delivery in check when needed. The suspension setup includes a golden KYB inverted fork up front, while a preload-adjustable KYB monoshock covers the rear.

The all-new C1002V is a cruiser motorcycle reimagined. It is powered by a 997-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 80° V-twin engine tucked into a laid-back silhouette. Peak power produced is 94 hp at 7,600 rpm while peak torque generated is 102 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The six-speed transmission is crisp and delivers speed via a belt drive. On the technology front, the full-colour five-inch TFT digital display offers easy-to-decipher readouts. The C1002V comes with a suspension package consisting of KYB upside-down telescopic fork and a KYB Prolink rear shock. The front wheel doubles down on a potent braking system consisting of dual 320-mm disc rotors with Bosch ABS to achieve safe, predictable braking no matter the riding conditions. The passenger seat is designed to double up as a backrest for the rider and the footrests are positioned for a classic, relaxed cruiser posture.

All MBP motorcycles incorporate IOT technology with a geolocation positioning system (GPS) and Cellular connection. MBP motorcycles also come equipped with an MCU (Motorcycle Connectivity Unit) with a dedicated connection. The company has also designed the “MBP Connect”, which is an exclusive App through which riders can enjoy new security tools such as vibration and movement sensor system, remote shutdown and a panic button. The app automatically updates all the routes without needing a Bluetooth connection, since the motorcycles come with their own internet connection service.



Story: Sumesh Soman



