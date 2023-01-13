Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Bags the IMOTY 2023

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has secured the Indian motorcycle of the year award at the latest edition of the IMOTY 2023.

A list of 10 bikes was shortlisted for the IMOTY, including the BMW G 310 RR, Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler, Triumph Tiger 660, Honda CB300F, KTM RC 390, Bajaj Pulsar N 160, TVS Ronin and Suzuki V-Strom SX. Of which, the TVS Ronin bagged the first runner up followed by the Suzuki V-Strom SX.

The responsibility of picking a winner was shared among a group of experienced journalists from different publications. The bikes were scrutinized over factors like performance, practicality, design, technology, comfort, frugality and price. The roster included Bike India’s editor Aspi Bathena with Joshua Varghese, Senior Correspondent.

The Royal Enfield Hunter uses a 349-cc, air-cooled, single-pot unit that makes a good 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The feature list includes a digi-analogue instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, retro-inspired rotary switch cubes, dual-channel ABS for the 300 mm disc brake up front and 270 mm disc at the rear, and a USB port to name a few. The bike has a seat height of 790 mm, welcoming riders of all shapes and sizes. There are six colour options to choose from and two additional colour options with spoke wheels as well. The royal Enfield Hunter costs Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom).



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: Keeway SR250 Launched at Rs 1.49 Lakh