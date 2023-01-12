Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 Launched at Rs 1.49 Lakh

Keeway SR250 has been launched at the Auto Expo 2023 for Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is Rs 30,000 more expensive than the SR125.

Powering the Keeway SR250 is a 233-cc, air-cooled, single-pot unit that makes 16 hp and 16 Nm of torque. The bike tips the scales at 120 kg and has a 14.9-litre fuel tank. A 300 mm front disc and a 210 mm rear disc drop the anchor, should the situation arise. The bike features a retro-style design theme with a round headlamp unit, spoke wheels, dual-shock suspension setup at the rear and a conventional telescopic fork for the front section with fork gaiters, circular mirrors, and a round instrument cluster.



Booking for the Keeway SR250 is open and can be done with a token amount of Rs 2000. Deliveries can be expected to commence by the first quarter of 2023.

Story: Sumesh Soman



