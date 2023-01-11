Auto Expo 2023: Greaves Cotton Electric Offensive



Greaves Cotton have showcased their offerings at the Auto Expo 2023, this includes a range of six two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles. All made-in-India products.

The highlight of the stall was the Ampere Primus, an electric two-wheeler targeted at modern millennials. The Primus was showcased alongside the NXG and the NXU. The Primus uses a 3.0 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack that gives out a claimed IDC range of 120 km and a claimed top speed of 77 km/h. The Primus takes four hours for a full charge on a regular socket, the same can be done in two hours when a 30A fast-charging socket is used. The company claims a 0-40 km/h sprint in under five seconds. The mid-mounted motor has a claimed 3.8 kW (5 hp) output relayed onto the rear wheel via a belt drive. The Primus has three riding modes – Power, City and Eco along with a reverse mode. Other features include tethering, turn-by-turn navigation, keyless operation, 12-inch wheel with a combi braking system and under seat capacity of 22 litres. The bookings are open and prices will be revealed soon. The sister scooters – NXG, NXU share the mid-mounted motor with the Primus.

Commenting on Greaves Cotton’s transition into a transformational catalyst for India’s EV ecosystem, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited said, “Greaves Cotton is in the process of transitioning from a metal-based, manufacturing engineering company to an electric, electronic and mechatronics based mobility technology company that is solving the 21st-century challenges in clean and affordable last-mile mobility. The products and technology we have unveiled here, today, bear testimony to our purposeful stride towards emerging as India’s most complete EV ecosystem player. Each product, inspired by the Arctic Tern, epitomizes its sustainable spirit, aerodynamic efficiency for mobility and intelligent design. We are committed to help India transition to electric mobility while setting a new benchmark of scale, sophistication, and diversity in the EV landscape. 2023 marks a new growth phase for us, as we provide holistic, end-to-end solutions and empower lives.”



Story: Sumesh Soman



