Auto Expo 2023; Matter Unveil Motorcycles And Technology

At the Auto Expo 2023, Matter presents its collection of motorcycles as well as concepts for the near future.

Matter, a technology startup focused on innovation, displayed concepts and next-generation EVs. The company is strengthening its commitment to guiding India toward an all-electric future by causing disruptions in the fields of technology, engineering, and design with a variety of disruptive goods and eco-system solutions. This is done to meet the diverse requirements of the developing India young.



The 6 kWh variant of the Matter-bike, India’s first geared motorbike, is built on the innovative Matter-bike platform and offers an enhanced range with fast charging capabilities under 2 hours. The price and preorders for the newly launched bike will be soon announced for the Indian Market.

The Matter-bike has the most cutting-edge features and experiences because it was created from the ground up in India for India. The Matter-bike combines the motorcycling ethos with cutting-edge technology to provide riders an unmatched sport bike riding experience. With a Hyper-shift gearbox and India’s first liquid-cooled 2-wheeler EV powertrain, this is the country’s first geared electric motorcycle. Additionally, it features split-style LED tail lamps, progressive rear blinkers, a bifunctional Class D LED projector headlight, and body-mounted front blinkers. The 7-inch touch screen has Android software, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity to support calls, music, navigation, and sophisticated ride analytics. You can charge wherever you are on the road thanks to the onboard 5A charger.

The company has meticulously worked on two technology concepts over the past year: Concept EXE and Concept UT, both of which will shatter stereotypes and transform India’s mobility landscape through EVs, paving the way for the transition. Matter is making the best possible effort to lead the full transition to EVs.

Matter Concept EXE

The progressive and aspirational spirit of Indian youth is exemplified by Concept EXE. People who are in a position to significantly contribute to the development of the country will produce more as a result of the new kind of mobility. Concept EXE is a breakthrough that will revolutionise the executive motorbike market. It is based on the idea of aspirational future technology.

The design of this motorcycle has a swap system for consuming unlimited miles; the manual gearbox gives the user total control over the power output. While being extremely cost-effective to operate and maintain, the innovative design and connection will produce smart experiences that will drive the significant move to EV adoption. A motorcycle with all these qualities will be cutting-edge and potent while also being aware of its environmental impact.

Matter Concept UT



That glimmer of hope is the Concept-UT, which was created especially for the emerging on-the-go utility market. It is a unique blend of form, function, and application that also serves as a tool for this group of customers to earn a living. It contains a ground-breaking fusion of cutting-edge, swappable technology for limitless riding, coupled with cost efficiency and related features.

This idea will establish a new standard for the switch to EVs in the most significant market. With numerous additional application possibilities, Matter will continue to use the Concept UT platform to meet the needs of various utility subsegments throughout India. In the upcoming years, Matter hopes to give a vehicle to every home in India with its full line of electric motorbikes.

HomeDock Inverter

A dual-purpose battery system that can be used for both mobility and household energy storage purposes powers the smart home dock. The two-wheeler and home inverter can both be powered by this lithium-ion battery solution, which is designed on the basis of battery swapping technology. Lithium-ion battery utilisation in home applications is a promising step in the direction of a greener future. Through the ecosystem of the smart home and mobile linked features, the smart connectivity features will enable connected experiences. Together, Matter Energy and Luminous Power, the market leader in the home inverter market, have developed and are distributing this brand-new, cutting-edge device throughout India and internationally.



Swap.ME

Swap ME! is the name of the company’s upcoming battery swapping ecosystem. This trading ecosystem is the result of the group’s R&D efforts on future product lines that will provide superior E-mobility solutions. The ecosystem is designed with cutting-edge technology and service models, including a swap system, data integration, thermal management, predictive AI, and a smart user interface. This ecosystem will allow various service models to thrive and meet the needs of users. Swap ME! stations are quick plug-and-play docks that allow you to swap batteries in less than a minute, assisting with the segments’ riding requirements.

Matter’s battery swapping technology will support two- and three-wheeler battery packs. The Swap ecosystem is technologically enabled and linked, allowing consumers to refill on the go. The Swap ME! is supported by a smart GUI and mobile app that keeps you up to date on metrics such as SoC, SoH, SoP, Battery Temperature, Voltage, Amperage, and Number of Cycles.



About Matter



Matter is a technology start-up with the goal of becoming the most dynamic company driving India toward a sustainable future. Matter has invested heavily in technology development with the “Innovate in India” approach since its inception in January 2019 in Ahmedabad to develop futuristic electric vehicle platforms and energy storage systems. Matter recently announced the release of its first geared electric motorcycle for the Indian market in 2022. The Matter team designed and manufactured all of the components for its products in-house. By incorporating best-in-class technologies and innovation, Matter’s mobility products will redefine user experience.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



