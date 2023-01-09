Ola Introduce ‘Gerua’ Edition

Ola Electric have launched the ‘Gerua’ Edition for the S1 and S1 Pro, while also announcing the availability of Ola S1 variant in five more colours – Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition.”

The company had earlier rounded off a good year by clocking 25000 units in sales in the month of December.

Ola have cumulative sales surpassing 1,50,000 units, while expanding its D2C footprint with more than 100 new experience centres and launching three software updates in one year, with the over-the-air (OTA) roll-out of MoveOS 3 to over one lakh customers.

With over 50 features and performance improvements, MoveOS 3 promises to unlock the true potential of Ola’s S1 family of scooters. Another major advantage that the upgrade offers is the compatibility of Ola scooters with the Hypercharger network, currently spread across 27 Indian States.



Story: Sumesh Soman

