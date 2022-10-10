Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is the sportiest variant of the Multistrada and the latest motorcycle to be launched in India. This distinguishing livery is inspired by the colours and graphics of the Desmosedici GP ’21. To emphasize its sporty-oriented attitude, it comes with a wide range of components made of carbon fibre and a low dark-smoked windshield.

It uses top-spec fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension at both ends, a single-sided swingarm, and a set of 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber. It also gets a sharper braking setup, a slightly revised steering head, wheelbase, and trail geometry.

It makes use of the 1,158-cc, Granturismo V4 engine that is tuned to put out 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. In terms of electronics, the bike gets a new ‘Race’ riding mode and a few updates for improved performance on the road and track.

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

India Bike Week Back in Goa After Three Years
Firing on No Cylinders
BSA Gold Star First Ride Review - A Golden Return

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap