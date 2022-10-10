Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is the sportiest variant of the Multistrada and the latest motorcycle to be launched in India. This distinguishing livery is inspired by the colours and graphics of the Desmosedici GP ’21. To emphasize its sporty-oriented attitude, it comes with a wide range of components made of carbon fibre and a low dark-smoked windshield.

It uses top-spec fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension at both ends, a single-sided swingarm, and a set of 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber. It also gets a sharper braking setup, a slightly revised steering head, wheelbase, and trail geometry.

It makes use of the 1,158-cc, Granturismo V4 engine that is tuned to put out 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. In terms of electronics, the bike gets a new ‘Race’ riding mode and a few updates for improved performance on the road and track.