Ducati Motocross Motorcycles under Development

With Ducati motocross motorcycles, the Italian manufacturer are aiming to follow up their long legacy of performance on asphalt with some pure off-roading machines.

We will receive the first glimpse of Ducati motocross motorcycles in the Italian Motocross Championship next year. It will be a prototype that they have been working on for the past two years. An agreement has been signed with nine-time Motocross World Champion, Antonio Cairoli, who will be their high-performance test rider for the new project. Furthermore, Ducati have signed a multi-year deal with Maddii Racing, a team with extensive experience in motocross.

Commenting on the occasion, Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, said, “I am proud to announce Ducati’s entry into motocross. A totally new world for Ducati in which we want to bring our talent in designing lightweight motorcycles, with excellent components and high performance and – above all – which can excite more and more motorcyclists. Just as we believe that the track is the best laboratory to develop and test the bikes that will then be available to customers and enthusiasts. This is why we have decided to cooperate with an undisputed champion like Tony Cairoli who, together with the passion and dedication of many of us here in Borgo Panigale, will contribute to making Ducati in off-road as capable in offering very high-performance products to its passionate customers as we have proven on the asphalt. The project is possible thanks to the company’s excellent results in recent years and confirms our desire to extend our presence into new worlds, speak to new motorcyclists and therefore grow the Ducati Community.”

Story: Hamza Mir

