Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Revealed

If you ever wanted the agility of a Ducati Panigale V4 and the go-anywhere ability of the Multistrada in one package, Ducati might have just answered your prayers with the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS. 

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is powered by a 1,103-cc Desmosedici Stradale power plant which produces 180 hp and 118 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle uses an aluminum monocoque frame and a single-sided swingarm. This is the first time that a production Multistrada is being offered with the Stradale engine because usually the GranTurismo unit does duty in this product line. It also receives the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active electronic suspension with “event based” system for suspension duties. 

In the braking department it gets two 330-mm diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema four-piston radial calipers, along with the safety of cornering ABS. The grip supply comes from a pair of Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres (120/70 ZR17 front and 190/55 ZR17 rear) which are used on 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels.

Apart from this, the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS comes with a host of goodies such as four power modes, four riding modes, front and rear radar technology, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Hands-free starting, Ducati Connect with phone, music and map navigator applications, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS will only be available in a Dedicated Iceberg White livery. We expect this motorcycle to be launched in India soon and it may be priced higher than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

Also Read: Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched; Bookings Open

