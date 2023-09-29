Bike India

Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched; Bookings Open

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour has been launched for Rs 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda’s Gold Wing Tour comes equipped with a full-LED lighting system, a seven-inch colour TFT display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an extended electric windshield, Bluetooth connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system, one frontal airbag, and two USB type-C ports as standard.

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a massive 1,833-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 24-valve, six-cylinder engine that generates 126.4 hp and 170 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). A creep forward and creep back feature for convenient low-speed maneuverability. Additionally, it also features a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system along with four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain) that are in place to help the rider choose the amount of power one would want out of the engine.

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in a single DCT variant for Rs 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked at various Honda Big Wing big-bike exclusive showrooms across the country. 

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gold Wing Tour in India. Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its high-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”

