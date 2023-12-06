DECEMBER 2023

For Online Subscription

EICMA Showcases Great Variety



The Milan motorcycle show (EICMA) was held last month and, unlike car shows, the event was abuzz with displays of both electric bikes and internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes. We saw Indian motorcycle manufacturers showcasing world-class electric and ICE motorcycles.



The Hero MotoCorp stand had on display the new Xoom 125-cc scooter, besides a 160-cc moto-scooter and a concept motorcycle, the 2.5R, which is a naked streetfighter. On the electric side, they showcased a new Vida scooter which will go into production soon, an off-road bike, and a small electric bike for children that is adjustable in size to suit kids aged six to nine years. Hero R&D are doing commendable work as regards new models.



The other two Indian manufacturers were Royal Enfield and Ultraviolette. Royal Enfield held the global launch of the new Himalayan 450. They also displayed the electric Himalayan, which was their test mule. Ultraviolette showcased the F77 street bike and the F99 race motorcycle.



The highlight of the Ducati stand was the new Hypermotard 698 Mono, the first single-cylinder in recent times from Ducati. The Honda stand showcased the return of the Honda CBR 600RR. While the Kawasaki stand had the first hybrid production motorcycle, the Ninja 7 Hybrid, on display, Aprilia had the made-in-India RS 457 and RS 660 among the main attractions. For me, the Yamaha XSR900 Eddie Lawson replica was the highlight of the Yamaha stand.



The Chinese manufacturers had a number of bikes on display, but, sadly, their bikes was not up to the mark. It is worth noting in this context that the bikes made by the Indian manufacturers today can hold their own against the best by their global competitors.





Aspi Bhathena

Editor