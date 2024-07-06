For Online Subscription

Nurturing Motor Sport Talent



In India, we tend to talk a lot about promoting motor sport. Often, we wonder why there is not a single Indian rider in MotoGP or in any other motorcycle world championship representing 1.4 billion people of this country. It is not that there is dearth of talent here; it is the difficulties the government creates by banning the import of helmets and other racing gear that constitute a major reason for this scenario.

The Indian helmets with ISI certification do not meet the requisite FMSCI safety standards. Forget helmets, even racing suits and riding gear are not allowed to be imported because they come under safety riding gear.

As a journalist, when I travel overseas for an international motorcycle event, I face a problem upon my return due to my Arai helmet. The Customs officer at the airport says we are not allowed to import a helmet into the country. Then one has to explain to the concerned officer that our ISI-certified helmets do not meet the international safety standards and, therefore, one has to use a helmet conforming to those standards.

This takes me back to when I was racing motorcycles. There was a ban on the import of most goods and yet one had to import everything if one wanted to go racing. Not so long ago, one could walk into a store and buy the best helmet and riding gear. Now, however, we have gone back to the days of Licence Raj.

Consider the travesty here. Indian motorcycle manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and TVS Motor make motorcycles that can take on the best in the world, but we still do not make helmets that can match, let alone surpass, their international counterparts. If the Indian economy had not opened up and the likes of Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki had not come into India, there would be no competition for the Indian manufacturers and, in all probability, they would still be making the same bikes as they were in the 1960s and ’70s.

If the government are worried about cheap Chinese imports, let them put a ban on the import of cheap and flimsy helmets, but let the Indian riders protect themselves well with the right gear.







Aspi Bhathena

Editor