California Superbike School Returns To India

After two long years, the California Superbike School is returning to India and, as is customary, the “CSS” will take place at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai.

The track riding school, which will be held over two weekends from 10–12 and 17–19 February 2023, will be in its eleventh year in the nation. The three-day camp will now comprise Levels 1, 2, 3, and 4. Level 4 of the CSS costs Rs 1,30,000, compared to Levels 1, 2, and 3’s combined price of Rs 75,000. In addition to meals, petrol, and refreshments for the duration of the three days, this three-day activity includes on-track coaching sessions and a TVS Racing motorcycle for those who don’t wish to arrive on their bikes. Slots can be reserved on the School’s Indian website www.superbikeschoolindia.com now.





The training programme being held by the CSS in India aims to improve the participants’ riding skills in order to make them better aware of technique and the reasons behind it, apart from reiterating safer riding practises and responsibilities on the road, as well as bulding on the needed skillset to perform at various levels of motor sport to talented young riders who do not have access to world-class training.

The seminar speaker will be Gary Adshead and several of the best coaches in Europe will be in charge of the school. The California Superbike School provides instruction for riders of all skill levels and on a variety of bikes, from supersports to cruisers.

