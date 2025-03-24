Brabus 1400 R Superbike Coming Soon

The Brabus 1400 R based on the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is coming soon to the US of A. Trademark applications from March 2024 reveal that the 1400 R may be the first Brabus motorcycle launch for the US market.

The first Brabus motorcycle came in 2022 in the form of the 1290 Super Duke R Evo-based Brabus 1300 R. Both motorcycles shared an engine and chassis but with the Brabus alternative coming with exotic bodywork and an onslaught of carbon-fibre parts. This was a limited-production launch with all 154 available motorcycles getting sold out in minutes. There were 77 bikes available in magma red and 77 more in signature black, each of which had an astronomical price tag approaching US$ 45,000 (Rs 38.52 lakh approx). For reference, the bike on which this Brabus was based ie the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo had a list price of around US$ 19,599 (Rs 16.78 lakh).

Following this, a second iteration of the 1300 R was launched in 2023 with 290 bikes made available as well as revised styling and colours, which also got sold out nearly immediately. Production finally ended with 50 ‘Masterpiece Edition’ bikes.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R has since been replaced by the all-new 1390 Super Duke R with a larger 1,350-cc v-twin engine as well as improved performance and tech. Three trademark applications in 2024 for the Brabus 1400 R Signature, Brabus 1400 R Rocket and Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made indicated the launch of the next-gen bike based on the 1390 Super Duke R’s platform. Brabus’ website also has a headline which mentions “The All-New Brabus 1XXX R”

While the 1300 R was never certified for the US market, the 1400 R has appeared in the latest set of documents issued by the EPA listing bikes that have been approved as meeting US emission standards, indicating a potentially higher production number to meet the demand of customers in the US as well as the rest of the world.

“Rocket” is a brand name which Brabus use on many of their cars and these trademark applications reveal that it will now make its debut on a Brabus motorcycle as well.

Read more: Hero Xtreme 250R Review