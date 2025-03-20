Hero Xtreme 250R Review – Ace in the Deck

The Xtreme 250R is an ambitious product and most certainly a game-changer for Hero MotoCorp.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

If one knows the lay of the land, Rajasthan has lovely stretches of smooth, winding roads that pander to the motorcycling enthusiast’s innate craving. Thus, it was in fitness of things that Hero MotoCorp had selected such a route for us and the Xtreme 250R’s speedometer often displayed three-digit speeds as we tore along the blacktop. On the motorcycle, such pace felt natural because, as a rider, my role was undemanding. Credit was due to Hero’s engineering team who had packaged a potent engine into a superbly communicative chassis without compromising on comfort.

Although they have the sweet Mavrick 440 in their line-up, in my books, the Xtreme 250R is the most radical naked motorcycle by Hero yet because they have tried many new things in this machine and all of them have worked in its favour. We feel this is the one that will consolidate their image as a manufacturer of sporty naked motorcycles because the focus on performance is loud and clear. They have gone the full distance this time by using a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder engine. It displaces 249.03 cubic centimetres (cc) and is an oversquare unit that revs to a little more than 10,000 revolutions per minute (rpm). On paper, it develops 30 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

The engine feels like a sporty 250 by modern standards and it certainly has made an impressive début. What we liked most about it was its power delivery. It has a wide power-band. It is capable of pulling urgently from as low as 3,000 rpm with a strong drive going all the way up, tapering off only slightly before the red-line. They have taken advantage of that by getting the final drive gearing right, which makes the Xtreme effortless to ride fast and easy to ride slow. The message is clear. This is not a docile 250 for the city. That said, it is flexible enough to comply with the demands of the urban jungle when called upon to do so. We were able to accelerate strongly from as low as 40 km/h in sixth gear and, on a long straight, I was able to see just over 140 km/h on the speedometer before running out of road.

Personally, I find it commendable that Hero were able to push their performance envelope without compromising on refinement. That equation is key for a motorcycle to be practical for everyday use. The first hint of vibration came in post 7,000 rpm and it became pronounced as the revs climbed but hardly annoying. They’ve also provided an exciting exhaust note which is in tune with the Xtreme’s sporty abilities.

Congested streets, open highways, and winding roads were all part of our route and the Xtreme lived up to its street credentials by making quick work of the urban chaos. At 167.7 kilograms, it is on the heavier side in this segment but the overall balance of the motorcycle inspires confidence, which leaves one feeling at ease while riding. The response to steering input is intuitive and the execution is controlled, which allows one to make decisions fast and execute them quickly. On the highway, it can cruise comfortably at 100 km/h with the tachometer reading 6,000 rpm and is capable of more but that’s not why one buys a naked motorcycle, does one?







In fast and flowing corners, the Xtreme felt right at home. The front end is easy to read and allows one to push one’s limits in measured steps without guesswork. This is a neutral, undemanding motorcycle that seeks to cater to the rider’s needs rather than suggest a course of action and we feel that characteristic will make the learning curve friendlier for the beginners and enrich the experience for the experts. Having a machine that is willing to complement a rider’s abilities is always enjoyable. So good is the chassis that we feel it has the potential to work in harmony with a more powerful engine and greater speeds.

Of the two anti-lock braking system (ABS) modes on offer, we spent all our time in “Road” because the process of switching modes is incredibly tedious. What made it further annoying was the fact that the system for the same feature in the Xpulse 210 is infinitely easier to use. In Road mode, ABS does not kick in when setting the pace at corner entry but does make its presence felt when trying to shave off a lot of speed urgently. Although it does cut in a bit early, deceleration is quick and composed.







The steel trellis frame is connected to the 17-inch cast alloy wheels via an upside-down (USD) fork and a monoshock that is mounted directly on to the swing-arm. The damping is progressive and the set-up does a good job of forcing the MRF tyres into the road and the rubber responds with ample grip through fast corners. During our 150-kilometre-plus ride, only those stretches where roadworks were under way forced us to slow down. Everything else was absorbed and/or dismissed without fuss.

The seat is 806 millimetres off the ground and it is among the longest in the segment, which is something that should allow most riders to find a position that works for them. Although we had doubts about the flat edge of the fuel-tank where it meets the seat, having spent the day astride the motorcycle, we can say that there is no element of discomfort, even under hard braking. Given that one is not loading the wrists or the lower back at any time, fatigue is not a concern either. As long as the console displays all the essentials, we are happy and this one does it well. However, it’s a dated unit by modern standards and feels out of place in what is essentially the most premium Xtreme ever.











The levels of quality and fit-and-finish overall meet the expectations one would have of a flagship in this price range. By putting the trellis frame and engine on display, the designers have adhered to the motorcycle styling bible for nakeds and the rest of the bodywork accentuates that language. The proportions work in the Xtreme’s favour and the visual appeal is undeniably enticing.

In addition to engineering, development, and design, Hero have also cracked another crucial parameter for the Indian market. By pricing the Xtreme 250R at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom), they have undercut their closest rivals. The best part is that one is not compromising on anything at that price. This Hero is fun, practical, comfortable, and exciting. A tall benchmark they have set for themselves and one we expect them to live up to in the future as well.

