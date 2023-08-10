AUGUST 2023

18TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Yet Another Milestone



BIKE INDIA MAGAZINE CELEBRATES ITS 18TH anniversary this month. What a ride it has been wherein the magazine has gone from strength to strength! Even today we are the only dedicated bike magazine in the country and for this I would like to thank all our readers and manufacturers for their unstinting support over the past 18 years. We look forward to your support in the future too. Incidentally, only two of us, Ramnath and myself, are the members from the founding editorial team of the magazine in 2005 still working for the magazine.



Last month we witnessed two major motorcycle launches: first it was the Harley-Davidson X440, built in collaboration by Hero MotoCorp, and the day after it was the Triumph Speed 400, also made in collaboration by Bajaj Auto. The H-D X440 is aimed squarely at the Royal Enfield 350 Meteor and Classic. It delivers a little more performance than the Royal Enfield and is in the same mould of being a laidback cruiser. The Triumph Speed 400, on the other hand, is more of an all-rounder. It will allow one to cruise all day and, at the same time, have a blast around their favourite mountainous terrain. It is easy to make a one-dimensional motorcycle, either a laidback cruiser or a performance bike like the KTM Duke, but manufacturing one capable of doing both is a challenge and I must say that Bajaj and Triumph have done a fantastic job with the Speed 400.



Some journalists say that the Speed 400 engine is based on the that of the KTM. That is not true at all; in fact, there is nothing in common between the two engines. Then there are some who feel that it sounds like the Bajaj Dominar’s. It is a 400-cc single-cylinder engine. Therefore, if it does not sound like a single, should it sound like a twin or an in-line four?



We recently lost a promising young racer in 13-year-old Shreyas Hareesh. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.



On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, I would like to thank the Bike India team for their hard work and support throughout to bring out the magazine.





Aspi Bhathena

Editor

