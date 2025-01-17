Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 – Latest Auto Expo News

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is upon us and we will present all the news via updates right here. Watch this space and hit “Refresh/F5” for the latest updates as and when they are announced.

Timeline:

15:20: Hero launch the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R and the Xoom 160 and 125. Prices are Rs 1.76 lakh, 1.80 lakh, 1.49 lakh and 86,900 respectively.

14:06: Suzuki unveil the Access 125 and the e-Access. The e-Access get 95 km of IDC range, a top-speed of 71 km/h, a 5.5 hp motor and 15 Nm of torque.

13:55: Honda launch the Activa e at Rs 1.17 lakh.

12: 50: The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is officially underway!