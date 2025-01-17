Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 – Latest Auto Expo News

Bike India

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is upon us and we will present all the news via updates right here. Watch this space and hit “Refresh/F5” for the latest updates as and when they are announced.

Timeline:

15:20: Hero launch the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R and the Xoom 160 and 125. Prices are Rs 1.76 lakh, 1.80 lakh, 1.49 lakh and 86,900 respectively.

14:06: Suzuki unveil the Access 125 and the e-Access. The e-Access get 95 km of IDC range, a top-speed of 71 km/h, a 5.5 hp motor and 15 Nm of torque.

13:55: Honda launch the Activa e at Rs 1.17 lakh.

12: 50:  The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is officially underway!

