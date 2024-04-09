APRIL 2024

For Online Subscription

Changing Dynamics



Here is something that throws ample light on how the Indian motorcycle industry has changed over the past decade.



The jury round for the Bike India Awards was held last month. New bikes that were launched between the 1st of December 2022 and the 30th of November 2023 qualified for the Bike of the Year Award 2024. There was only one 100-cc motorcycle, the Honda Shine, that was launched during this period. There were two other motorcycles below 200 cc, two below 250 cc, and two scooters with internal combustion engines (ICE), besides four electric scooters. The segment above 300 cc and below 500 cc, on the other hand, witnessed six new launches. Now, if you went back by 10 years, you would have had six to eight commuter bikes, four to five scooters, and only one or two bikes above 250 cc. Clearly, the dynamics of the Indian two-wheeler industry have changed and the manufacturers also seem to have realised that the cost of making a mid-sized motorcycle is not so much more than that of making a commuter. Moreover, profitability is far greater in respect of a mid-sized motorcycle.



There were a number of strong contenders for the Bike of the Year Award. They included the KTM 250 and 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, Harley-Davidson X440, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. We also had the BMW S 1000 RR, Ultraviolette F77 electric bike, and two Ducatis: DesertX and Diavel V4. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was crowned the Bike of the Year.



The traffic situation is going from bad to worse by the day, what with the number of new vehicles coming out every day and the lack of any rider training before one gets their riding licence. We need proper rider training schools to teach traffic rules, the basic dos and don’ts of riding on the road, and, equally importantly, the principle of the right of way.





Aspi Bhathena

Editor