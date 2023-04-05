400-cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Almost Ready

Pictures of a 400-cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle have surfaced. Named the ‘4XX’, this is the first small-capacity motorcycle for the Indian market that has been jointly developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

Aesthetically, this 400-cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle has styling that is reminscent of the manufacturer’s roadster line-up. Like those motorcycles, this one also has curves and design elements that give it a butch and muscular stance. It features LED lighting all around and we expect that to carry over into the production-spec motorcycle as well. Like most modern Harleys, this one also gets rather attractive cast alloy wheels at either end. While the rear wheel is clearly a 17-inch unit, the one in the front appears to be at least 18 inches in diameter and both are wrapped in CEAT rubber. From the photographs, the motorcycle also seems to have ample ground clearance. It remains to be seen if the instrument console is a TFT or LCD unit but it features a nice, clean layout.

As the name suggests, we expect this motorcycle to be powered by a 400-plus-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that appears to have its redline around the 8,000-rpm mark. This suggests that the engine could be a long-stroke unit that is tuned for a generous supply of torque in the bottom- and mid-range. Unlike most modern Harley-Davidsons, this one uses a chain for the final drive to the rear wheel. Suspension is managed by a USD fork at the front and twin shock-absorbers at the rear. Meanwhile, braking equipment includes single discs at either end, ByBre calipers and dual-channel ABS.















From the photographs, the motorcycle appears to be more or less ready for production and we may start spotting test units out on the road soon. The Harley-Davidson 4XX is clearly aimed at the market currently dominated by Royal Enfield’s range of motorcycles, so we can expect it to be priced between Rs 2-3 lakh once launched.

Story: Joshua Varghese