2025 BMW R 18 Line-up Revealed

The 2025 BMW R 18 models have been revealed by the German bike maker, and they get more torque, up by roughly 5 Nm, across the board. Torque has always been the defining characteristic of these cruisers, which BMW calls Heritage models, and it is still the case with the 2025 BMW R 18—an astonishing 163 Nm at just 3,000 rpm. What’s more, nearly 150 Nm is accessible all the way from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm. This is just as well, considering the 2025 BMW R 18 has kerb weights in the range of 345 to 433 kg. The peak power stands at 91 hp, delivered at 4,750 rpm. The engine is now Euro 5-compliant as well.

There are five models in the 2025 BMW R 18 range, the regular BMW R 18, the Classic, the Roctane, the B, and finally the big daddy, the Transcontinental. In India, we only got the Transcontinental for the last model year, priced at Rs 32.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The regular version of the 2025 BMW R 18 gets a new larger, 18-inch rear wheel replacing the previous 16-incher, redesigned fenders, side covers, exhaust pipes, and wheels. The seat has a different contour, and there’s even a USB-C charging port. The 2025 BMW R 18 Classic gets most of the visual updates and the charging port, plus a new 19-inch front wheel, which replaces the 16-inch one from the 2024 model year.

The 2025 BMW R 18 Roctane gets a stunning new optional “Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic” paint and a “Dark Chrome” finish for the pushrod tubes, airbox cover, and inner headlight ring, all of which are now standard on the Transcontinental except the headlight ring. The 2025 BMW R 18 B and the Transcontinental both get a new favourites button for quick access. The regular, Classic and the B also get a new “Style Blacked Out” equipment option.

We expect an India launch soon, upon which it will be contested by the Triumph Rocket 3 and various models from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles.

