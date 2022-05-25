2022 KTM RC 390 Launched in India

The 2022 KTM RC 390 has finally been launched in India and is priced at Rs 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The KTM RC 390 has been quite a popular model among motorcycle enthusiasts in India since it was launched in 2014. For 2022, KTM has updated the motorcycle to make it an even sharper track tool. The first main change that we see is the new design language which is similar to the updated RC 200 that was launched in our market recently. Currently, there are two colour options to choose from – KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Electronic Orange.

Powering the 2022 KTM RC 390 is the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 43.5 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque. This translates to a 1 Nm bump in torque. KTM say that the motorcycle gets a 40 per cent larger airbox, which has resulted in improved torque delivery. New engine mapping contributes to increased torque and overall rideability.

In terms of features, the RC 390 now gets Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Quickshifter+ as standard, Lean-Angle sensitive Cornering ABS, power assisted anti-hopping slipper clutch (PASCTM), a dual-channel ABS setup with Supermoto mode, and a TFT display. The fuel tank is now larger and can hold 13.7 litres to make longer rides effortless.

This generation of the KTM RC 390 was developed with a focus on weight saving, particularly throughout the chassis. An all-new bionic wheel design, hollow front axle, and new ByBre braking system account for the considerable unsprung weight saving over the previous generation. The bike now has a kerb weight of 172 kg. In addition, the suspension has been updated, with open cartridge WP APEX upside-down forks at the front and a WP APEX rear shock absorber, which offers pre-load adjustment.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd.: “The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets. The 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap times. KTM Pro-XP, which currently has curated pro-experience programs for the KTM’s Street and Adventure range, will soon see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well. This multi-city track property will give KTM owners a platform to race and experience the true potential of the KTM RC 390 on racetracks across India.”

Priced at Rs 3.14 lakh makes the bike around Rs 36,000 more expensive than before. We will soon be riding the new RC 390 to bring you a first ride review.