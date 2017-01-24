Yamaha Motor’s FZ 25 Launched in India

‘Lord of the Streets’ is how we were introduced to the FZ when it first released in India. Today, the name is back; bigger and better than before.

Following the success of the FZ series in the 150-cc-Indian segment, it has been a long wait for enthusiasts to see a bigger version of this muscular motorcycle. Dismissing those woes, Yamaha Motor Company have launched the FZ 25 today after almost a month of teasing.

The new motorcycle has a diamond-type chassis which promises a new dimension in handling over its younger sibling. Although the 282-mm front disc and 230-mm rear disc look potent, fans might feel a bit let-down because this 250-cc machine does not come equipped with ABS even as an option.

Priced at a mouth-watering Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Yamaha have decided to take the competition straight to their rivals’ including the TVS Apache RTR 200 and the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS as well as gunning for the Honda CBR 250R, the Benelli TnT 25 and KTM 200 Duke.

