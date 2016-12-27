Yamaha FZ-25 spied yet again

The upcoming 250-cc Yamaha was spotted on the Greater Noida Expressway

Going by these pictures, it seems that Yamaha have a surprise in store for us in the form of a 250-cc, liquid-cooled FZ. The spy shots show what seems to be an all-black test mule with a muscular profile similar to the current FZ range of motorcycles currently available in the country. If the grapevine is to be believed, Yamaha is planning a product launch on 24th January, and it may very well be this FZ-25. The bike will most likely be powered by an all-new 250-cc engine that makes about 20 PS of power and 20 Nm of torque, will be equipped with ABS, and should cost around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for this one.

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 56 posts on Bike India. Email

Related Posts via Categories