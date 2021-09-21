Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-scooter Launched at Rs 1.29 lakh

With maxi-scooters gaining popularity in India, Yamaha have brought the globally-renowned Aerox 155 to invade the premium scooter segment in India. The maxi-scooter will directly rival the Aprilia SXR 160.

Yamaha have launched the sporty-styled Aerox 155 at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh. The “Maxi Sports” scooter will also be up for grabs in the “Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition” besides the two standard colour schemes of “Racing Blue” and “Grey Vermillion”.

Powering the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a 155-cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine produces 15 hp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and comes mated to a CVT. The Aerox 155 also gets a Smart Motor Generator system for quiet engine starts and the Automatic Stop & Start system for increased fuel efficiency.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 features lightweight 14-inch wheels with a 110/80-14 tyre in the front and 140/70-14 at the rear, both of which are tubeless. The braking is kept in check by a 230-mm disc brake at the front coupled with ABS. The suspension duties are managed by a 26-mm telescopic fork, while the rear gets dual pitch springs with the mounting angle increased by 2° for improved pillion seating. The ground clearance of the Aerox measures 145 mm while the 5 mm of extra trail length at the chassis-front should enhance straight-line stability and the motorcycle-like feel of the Aerox.

The scooter offers all-LED light clusters. At the front, the LED headlights give the rider excellent night-time visibility. The rear tail-light consists of 12 compact LEDs that give a 3D appearance and accentuates the machine’s appeal. The Yamaha Aerox 155 also has quite a few features aimed at the convenience of customers and they include the large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi-Information Display (MID), Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App, 24.5 litres of under-seat storage space, and an external fuel-filler.

We hope to bring you an extensive ride review shortly.

Also read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 And YZF-R15M Launched In India

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy