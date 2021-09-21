Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 And YZF-R15M Launched In India

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and YZF-R15M have been launched in the country with prices starting at Rs 1.68 lakhs ex-showroom.

The YZF-R15 series has been a huge hit in India with a large presence in the National Racing Championship, too. For a number of years, Indian youth have been drooling over the Japanese sportbike and all it offers. Now, in its fourth version, Yamaha have added a host of features adding to the appeal in today’s cutthroat small-capacity sports bike market.

The additions offer features such as traction control, a quick shifter, upside-down forks, Bluetooth connectivity, and a new LCD cluster to name a few. The YZF-R15M variant comes with Yamaha’s racing graphics enticing buyers even further.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products & services. Today, I am happy to announce the world premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in India. This shows the importance of the Indian market in our global plans. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all-new YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level & provide a greater experience to our R15 fans in India. Yamaha will continue to provide such unique products & services in the Indian market in the future as well.”

Colour options for the new Yamaha YZF-R15 series are Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red with the R15M receiving Metallic Grey and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP-inspired graphics.