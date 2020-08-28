Triumph Trident, Company’s Most Affordable Motorcycle Revealed

The Triumph Trident is the British brand’s entry-level roadster, scheduled for a 2021 launch and to be positioned under the Triumph Street Twin.



After almost two decades, Triumph Motorcycle are resurrecting the Trident name. The first-ever Triumph Trident was introduced way back in 1968 and it sported British marque’s first three-cylinder motor, a 740-cc air-cooled unit that made around 58 hp. After being phased out in 1975, a more modern version – the Trident 900 was launched in 1990 offered with the option of a short-stroke 750 cc or a long stroke 885 cc engine. After a successful run of eight years, the model was put to rest in 1998.

After a gap of almost 22 years, the Triumph Trident is making a comeback and will be hitting showroom in 2021. For now, Triumph Motorcycle have showcased the Trident prototype at the London Design Museum which gives us a glimpse of what the production model could look like. (Also read: Bajaj-Triumph To Develop Motorcycles)

It took the engineers at Triumph’s design facility at Hinckley, UK close to four years to develop the 2021 Triumph Trident, with some styling inputs from Italian motorcycle designer Rodolfo Frascoli. Before this, the Italian talent had cast his magic on other Triumph motorcycles including the Tiger 900 and Speed Triple. Going by that standard, the Trident should be quite a looker.

If you like the Street Triple but aren’t too fond of that bug-eye front, then the new the Triumph Trident will probably look more appealing. From the looks of it, the new Triumph Trident would offer a relaxed upright riding position and seems to be designed for comfort. Speaking about the design, Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said, “The Trident design prototype marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Triumph, where the brief was all about fun, from the look to the ride. With its pure minimalist form, clean lines, Triumph design DNA and more than a hint of our Speed Triple’s muscular poise, this gives the first exciting glimpse at the full Trident story to come. Ultimately our aim was to bring a new take on character and style, alongside the easy handling and quality Triumph is known for — at a price that’s really competitive.”

To keep cost in check, the entry-level Triumph will share plenty of cycle parts from its siblings, particularly the Street Triple. You’ll notice familiar bits in the design and the three-cylinder mill but it is said to come with a new steel mainframe instead of the Street Triple’s light-weight aluminium chassis. Triumph Motorcycle revealed that the Triumph Trident will come packed with the characteristics that the British marque are known for. Strong performance from the proven in-line three engine, latest motorcycling technology, and light and nimble handling. While the British-brand hasn’t shared any info about the Triumph Trident powerplant, and claim to be working on an all-new mill, the buzz is that the engine could be based on the 675-cc triple which use to power the now-defunct Daytona 675 and would be tuned more for torque than outright power. We expect it to make just under 100 hp.



When the Triumph Trident is launched in 2021, the new middle-weight roadster will go up against a bunch of Japanese bikes such as the Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha MT-07 and the Honda CB650R. As for the pricing, we really hope it to be around Rs 6-7 lakh, making it affordable to a wider range of motorcyclists.