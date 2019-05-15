Triumph TE-1 Announced as Triumph’s First Electric Bike

Recent reports state that British manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, are all geared up to launch their first electric bike which will be called the Triumph TE-1.





Triumph Motorcycles have collaborated with UK industry experts, academic leaders and Innovate UK, with the objective of innovating integrated solutions and to create a special electric motorcycle.

This two-year project will be a partnership between Triumph, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd and WMG, at the University of Warwick. This collaboration will take Triumph’s motorcycle expertise and combine it with technological innovations thus providing Triumph with the help needed to mould the future of their electric motorcycle venture.

Each company in the partnership will be contributing towards the creation of the Triumph TE-1. Let’s take a look at what they are bringing to the table.

Triumph Motorcycles: They will be leading the project and will provide chassis design, engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence and safety features for the electric motorcycle. They will also define the electric drivetrain’s power delivery characteristics.

Williams Advanced Engineering: Williams will provide lightweight battery design and integration capabilities. They will also be using their facilities to test and innovate a battery management system which is combined with the vehicle control unit.

Integral Powertrain Ltd’s e-Drive Division: They will be leading the development of power-dense electric motors and a silicon-carbide inverter, ultimately integrating both into a singular motor housing.

WMG, at the University of Warwick: WMG will be providing expertise in electrification and aims to drive innovation from R&D to commercial impact through simulation and modelling, which will be based on the future needs of the market.

Innovate UK: Innovate UK is the government agency that promotes science and technology programmes with the objective of growth of UK’s economy. They will be supporting the project and administering funds.

Triumph along with these partners aim to create an electric motorcycle that will be capable of meeting the needs of customers who are seeking environment-friendly vehicles and will support UK to reduce emissions. The partnership will also create capability and expertise in the UK workforce which in turn will lead to job openings and a talent base which ensures sustainable employment.

We look forward to the creation of this electric motorcycle and hope that it will hit our shores too.

Story: Azaman Chothia