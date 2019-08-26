Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition Unveiled

The Triumph Daytona is a superstar. A name so iconic that it was sorely missed in the world of supersport motorcycles since the exit of the capable Triumph Daytona 675R. Today that space has been filled, and how; with the spanking new Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition.

A total of 1,530 units will be up for sale; 765 for the US and Canada, and 765 for the rest of the world. This is the closest you will get to experiencing a Moto2 race machine on the road today. Powering the new Daytona is the Moto2-derived, 765-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line triple mill that produces a whopping 130 PS at 12,250 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 9,750 rpm; making this Triumph’s most powerful production 765-cc engine ever. To make things better, it sings through a titanium Arrow can.

Some of the top-shelf equipment on the motorcycle include Brembo Stylema brakes, Öhlins suspension, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. Even with this list of equipment, it is still lighter than the previous Daytona. Triumph further claim that the chassis will bring out the absolute best that the motorcycle has to offer. Full-colour TFT instrumentation relays information to the rider and it also has a co-branded Moto2 start-up screen. There are five riding modes including a Track mode and a Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter.

Essentially, the Triumph Daytona has evolved from being a capable supersport to possibly being the best there is; especially when you consider that the engine has been developed for racing at one of the highest levels of two-wheeler motor sport in the world.

Story: Joshua Varghese