Specification Comparo: Yamaha FZ 25 v Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS v TVS Apache 200

We bring you a quick overview and comparison of the Yamaha FZ 25 with its immediate rivals: the Pulsar 220F, the Pulsar NS 200 and the TVS Apache RTR200 4V.

If you are in the market loaded with Rs 1.2 lakh and adamant on landing a good deal in the 200-250-cc segment, the aforementioned vehicles will be the main blips on your radar. While we do require a comprehensive test ride before recommending any vehicle, this comparison may help you make an informed choice.

Engine and Transmission

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 TVS Apache RTR200 Yamaha FZ 25 Engine Capacity (cc) 219.9 199.5 197.7 249 Number of Gears 5 6 5 5 Peak Power (PS) 21.05 @ 8,500 rpm 23.5 @ 9,500 rpm 21 @ 8,500 rpm 20.9 @ 8,000 rpm Peak Torque (Nm) 19.12 @ 7,000 rpm 18.3 @ 8,000 rpm 18.1 @ 7,000 rpm 20 @ 6,000 rpm

On paper, the Yamaha looks the most relaxed of the lot. From the power figures, we are speculating that Yamaha are looking at delivering an all-rounded motorcycle rather than a performance oriented quarter-litre streetfighter. Despite having the largest engine of the lot here, the Yamaha also loses out on a slipper-clutch just like its rivals.

Which One is the Biggest?

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 TVS Apache RTR200 Yamaha FZ 25 Wheelbase (mm) 1350 1363 1353 1360 Fuel Tank (Litres) 15 12 12 14 Tyres (Front) 90/90-17” Tubeless 100/80-17” Tubeless 90/90-17″ Tubeless 100/80-17” Tubeless Tyres (Rear) 120/80-17” Tubeless 130/70-17” Tubeless 130/70-17″ Tubeless 140/70-17” Tubeless Weight (kg) 150 151 148.5 148

All these bikes have front and rear disc brakes. Surprisingly, none of them offer ABS even as an option. The Apache RTR200 will be offered with ABS as an option shortly. However, all these motorcycles will receive ABS as standard post-October this year in line with the mandatory safety regulations that will come into effect.

From a broad perspective, both the Bajaj motorcycles are fairly old now, the Pulsar 220F being the oldest among the lot. While it is a good commuter and decent in terms of performance, we feel that it may be losing out to present competition purely in terms of better engineering.

The Pulsar NS 200 created a lot of uproar when it was launched and even today it is an exciting motorcycle to ride. It does take a certain level of bravery to go up against the KTM 200 Duke. That being said, it may not be the perfect bike for those looking at relaxed motoring. The rev-happy folk should be quite content though. However, the Pulsar’s build quality, service and brand name might motivate a buyer to go with the global Yamaha brand.

The Apache RTR200 4V, in both its fuel-injected and carburetted avatars was designed with one purpose in mind – to be on the road as it is on the racetrack. That part it does brilliantly, proof of which is easily visible in the TVS One-Make Championships.

The latest entrant into the segment and easily the biggest bike here, the FZ 25 has got us intrigued and we will do a comprehensive test soon. While we rue the lack of ABS, we are quite happy with what it has to offer on paper…for the price, of course!

