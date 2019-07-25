Spec Comparison: AMW CFMoto 300NK v Honda CB300R v BMW G 310 R

The 300-cc segment in India has been growing fast over the past few years and more manufacturers have entered this segment with some credible offerings. Let’s compare three promising naked bikes that are currently on sale in India.
AMW CFMoto have just launched four bikes in India, out of which the 300NK is the entry-level offering. The 300NK is the latest 300-cc motorcycle available in India, that released just a few months after the Honda CB300R. The BMW G 310 R is the most expensive offering in this segment. Here is a specification comparison sheet for you to decide which naked streetfighter suits your needs.
Engine
|Make and Model
|AMW CFMoto 300NK
|Honda CB300R
|BMW G 310 R
|Engine Displacement
|292.4-cc
|286-cc
|313-cc
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine
|Single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine
|Single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine
|Power
|28 PS at 8,800 rpm
|30.45 PS at 8,000 rpm
|34 PS at 9,500 rpm
|Torque
|25 Nm at 7,200 rpm
|27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm
|28 Nm at 7,500 rpm
All three bikes get a single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Power figures of all three bikes are somewhat balanced with the torque output. The G 310 R churns out 34 PS at 9,500 rpm while the 300NK has 20.5 kW (or 28 PS) delivered at 8,800 rpm. The peak torque output of the AMW CFMoto is also the least at 25 Nm. The CB300R and the G 310 R have a peak torque output of 27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm respectively.
Suspension
|Make and Model
|AMW CFMoto 300NK
|Honda CB300R
|BMW G 310 R
|Front
|USD telescopic fork
|USD telescopic fork
|USD telescopic fork
|Rear
|Mono-shock
|Mono-shock with adjustable preload
|Mono-shock with adjustable preload
Brakes
|Make and Model
|AMW CFMoto 300NK
|Honda CB300R
|BMW G 310 R
|Front
|Disc brake
|296-mm disc brake
|300-mm disc brake
|Rear
|Disc brake
|220-mm disc brake
|240-mm disc brake
All three bikes are similar when it comes to their suspension setup, with USD telescopic forks in the front and an adjustable preload Mono-shock at the rear. The G 310 R gets the larger disc brakes in the front and the rear compared to the CB300R and the 300NK. All motorcycles get dual-channel ABS as standard.
Wheels and Tyre Size
|Make and Model
|AMW CFMoto 300NK
|Honda CB300R
|BMW G 310 R
|Front
|110/70 R17
|110/70 R17
|110/70 R17
|Rear
|140/60 R17
|150/60 R17
|150/60 R17
When it comes to tyre size, all three bikes have 17-inch wheels front and rear and get a front radial measuring 110/70. The rear tyre of the CB300R and the G 310R is a 150/60, while the 300NK gets a slightly narrower 140/60.
Dimensions
|Make and Model
|AMW CFMoto 300NK
|Honda CB300R
|BMW G 310 R
|Length
|1990 mm
|2028 mm
|2,005 mm
|Width
|780 mm
|888 mm
|849 mm
|Height
|1070 mm
|1053 mm
|1,080 mm
|Ground clearance
|150 mm
|151 mm
|165 mm
|Kerb weight
|151 kg
|147 kg
|158.5 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.5 litres
|10 litres
|11 litres
The lightest bike of the lot is the CB300R weighing in at 147 kg and the heaviest is the G 310 R that weighs 158.5 kg, kerb. The 300NK, on the other hand, is just 4 kg heavier than the CB300R, weighing 151 kg. The G 310 R gets a 15-mm higher ground clearance of 165 mm compared to the other two. The new 300NK has the largest fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres. The CB300R and the G 310 R get a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and 11 litres respectively. CFMoto have gone with an underbelly exhaust while BMW and Honda have given the bikes a side-mounted exhaust.
Also read: Honda CB300R Things to Know
Also read: BMW G 310 R First Ride Review
We hope to get our hands on the new AMW CFMoto bikes soon to tell you all about them.
Story: Azaman Chothia
Leave a Reply