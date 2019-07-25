Spec Comparison: AMW CFMoto 300NK v Honda CB300R v BMW G 310 R

The 300-cc segment in India has been growing fast over the past few years and more manufacturers have entered this segment with some credible offerings. Let’s compare three promising naked bikes that are currently on sale in India.

AMW CFMoto have just launched four bikes in India, out of which the 300NK is the entry-level offering. The 300NK is the latest 300-cc motorcycle available in India, that released just a few months after the Honda CB300R. The BMW G 310 R is the most expensive offering in this segment. Here is a specification comparison sheet for you to decide which naked streetfighter suits your needs.

Engine

Make and Model AMW CFMoto 300NK Honda CB300R BMW G 310 R Engine Displacement 292.4-cc 286-cc 313-cc Engine Type Single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine Single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine Single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine Power 28 PS at 8,800 rpm 30.45 PS at 8,000 rpm 34 PS at 9,500 rpm Torque 25 Nm at 7,200 rpm 27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm

All three bikes get a single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Power figures of all three bikes are somewhat balanced with the torque output. The G 310 R churns out 34 PS at 9,500 rpm while the 300NK has 20.5 kW (or 28 PS) delivered at 8,800 rpm. The peak torque output of the AMW CFMoto is also the least at 25 Nm. The CB300R and the G 310 R have a peak torque output of 27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm respectively.

Suspension

Make and Model AMW CFMoto 300NK Honda CB300R BMW G 310 R Front USD telescopic fork USD telescopic fork USD telescopic fork Rear Mono-shock Mono-shock with adjustable preload Mono-shock with adjustable preload

Brakes

Make and Model AMW CFMoto 300NK Honda CB300R BMW G 310 R Front Disc brake 296-mm disc brake 300-mm disc brake Rear Disc brake 220-mm disc brake 240-mm disc brake

All three bikes are similar when it comes to their suspension setup, with USD telescopic forks in the front and an adjustable preload Mono-shock at the rear. The G 310 R gets the larger disc brakes in the front and the rear compared to the CB300R and the 300NK. All motorcycles get dual-channel ABS as standard.

Wheels and Tyre Size

Make and Model AMW CFMoto 300NK Honda CB300R BMW G 310 R Front 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 Rear 140/60 R17 150/60 R17 150/60 R17

When it comes to tyre size, all three bikes have 17-inch wheels front and rear and get a front radial measuring 110/70. The rear tyre of the CB300R and the G 310R is a 150/60, while the 300NK gets a slightly narrower 140/60.

Dimensions

Make and Model AMW CFMoto 300NK Honda CB300R BMW G 310 R Length 1990 mm 2028 mm 2,005 mm Width 780 mm 888 mm 849 mm Height 1070 mm 1053 mm 1,080 mm Ground clearance 150 mm 151 mm 165 mm Kerb weight 151 kg 147 kg 158.5 kg Fuel tank capacity 12.5 litres 10 litres 11 litres

The lightest bike of the lot is the CB300R weighing in at 147 kg and the heaviest is the G 310 R that weighs 158.5 kg, kerb. The 300NK, on the other hand, is just 4 kg heavier than the CB300R, weighing 151 kg. The G 310 R gets a 15-mm higher ground clearance of 165 mm compared to the other two. The new 300NK has the largest fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres. The CB300R and the G 310 R get a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and 11 litres respectively. CFMoto have gone with an underbelly exhaust while BMW and Honda have given the bikes a side-mounted exhaust.

Also read: Honda CB300R Things to Know

Also read: BMW G 310 R First Ride Review

We hope to get our hands on the new AMW CFMoto bikes soon to tell you all about them.

Story: Azaman Chothia