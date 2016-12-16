Ten Things To Know About the Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for its next big launch later this month. Consider this an appetiser until the main course is served.

1. The Dominar 400 is the largest capacity motorcycle that Bajaj has produced till date.

2. The first Dominar was rolled off a line that was managed entirely by women.

3. Initially, it was called the Pulsar CS 400.

4. The engine is a re-tuned 373.2-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC single-cylinder unit derived from the KTM 390 Duke with triple-spark technology, 35 PS at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

5. It will be the first Bajaj motorcycle to have twin-channel ABS.

6. ‘Dominar’ is a derivation of a Spanish word which means ‘to excel or exceed in power’.

7. The Dominar 400 has been attractively priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake version and Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the twin-channel ABS version.

8. You can book a Dominar 400 online; a first in the industry.

9. Bajaj have shod the bike with MRF soft-rubber, low-profile tyres that were specially designed for the Dominar 400.

10. The Dominar 400 available in three colours, Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White.

