Revolt Motorcycles Price Hike

Revolt motorcycles (the RV300 and the RV400) have received a price hike of Rs 14,200.

The Revolt motorcycles were launched in India in 2019 and they are the only electric motorcycles on offer today. After the increase in pricing, the RV300 costs Rs 95,000 and the RV400 costs Rs 1.19 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. In addition to increasing the price of both motorcycles, Revolt have also increased the booking amount. Some changes have been made to their monthly-payment model as well. The 38-month plan has been scrapped in favour of 24- and 36-month plans where customers will now have to pay Rs 6,075 per month for the former and Rs 4,399 per month for the latter. Similarly, the EMI prices for the entry-level RV300 starts at Rs 4,384 per month and Rs 3,174 per month for the 24- and 36-month tenures respectively.

Revolt’s presence in India is currently spread across six cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Further plans for expansion have been curbed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The RV400 has a 3.0-kW (4.08 hp) motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a voltage of 72V and a capacity of 3.24 kWh. The company says that the battery can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in about four hours and can provide a maximum range of up to 156 km. For more details, check out our first ride review. Meanwhile, the RV300 is powered by a 1.5-kW (2.04 hp) hub motor that draws power from a 60V, 2.7-kWh battery. Revolt claim that the RV300 can be charged to full capacity from zero in 4.2 hours.

Story: Joshua Varghese