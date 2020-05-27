Ola Electric Scooter To Be Locally Produced In India

Indian ride-hailing major Ola, venture into EV business by acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo, and will be launching an electric scooter in India later this year.



Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of Ola Cabs, broke the news on social media with a series of tweets on Wednesday morning. He tweeted, “The post COVID world is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of 2Ws are sold across the world vs cars. Electric 2Ws will emerge as the most preferred mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer.” (sic)

Though the Indian two-wheeler landscape is dominated by models with internal combustion engines, there has been a growing interest by established conventional manufactures and several start-ups in the electric mobility space. Right from Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the Ather 450, the e-scooter segment has been buzzing with new launches.

With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric aims to transform the 100-million+ global two-wheeler market, including the 20-million+ Indian two-wheeler market, into clean energy, digital future. Ola Electric is also planning to set up charging and swapping networks around the country and are currently running a few pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities like New Delhi.

The Ola electric scooter model, developed by the Amsterdam-based start-up, is said to be a world-class e-scooter. The high-energy, swappable battery promises a range of close to 240 km on a single charge. Known as the AppScooter, the EV has won multiple awards across the world for its innovative design and engineering. Some international media have gone ahead and called it the ‘Tesla of the scooter world’.



Though the official Ola Electric statement says that they aim to launch their global electric two-wheeler in India in 2021, Bhavish Aggarwal sent out a tweet stating that the Ola electric scooter will reach our shores this year itself. We’re keeping our ears close to the ground and will keep you updated.

