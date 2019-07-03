New Suzuki Gixxer Spotted

The Suzuki Gixxer has been spotted in production-ready form. The Japanese motorcycle giant recently announced that they are ceasing production of commuter motorcycles and develop a portfolio of sporty machines only. This move makes the Gixxer the most accessible motorcycle in the brand’s current line-up. Considering it is the most dated of Suzuki’s single-cylinder range, a face-lift has been due for a while.

Hot on the heels of the new Gixxer SF 250 and the updated Gixxer SF, the naked Gixxer has also been treated to a major visual upgrade. Although we expected the motorcycle to be launched in September, this undisguised appearance of the motorcycle suggests an earlier launch.

Suzuki have pulled out all the stops in order to make the motorcycle look fresh and take the fight to its rivals. A new headlamp, possibly LED, dominates the front which extends into a sculpted fuel tank boasting of muscular highlights. On either side of the tank, Suzuki have placed sharply-angled tank shrouds further complementing the motorcycle’s mean, streetfighter appeal. Gone is the banana seat from the old Gixxer; this one has individual stepped seats for both rider and pillion, sport bike style. Furthermore, the sub-frame panels now consist of two distinct sections, visually enhanced by a flattering dual-tone paint scheme.

The instrument cluster is an all-digital unit and is most likely to be the same one as seen on the Gixxer SF. Mechanically, the Gixxer will be powered by the 154.9-cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a five-speed gearbox.

As for pricing, we can expect it to be priced at a premium of 10 grand over the outgoing model. Once launched, it is expected to take the fight to the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, the Honda CB Hornet 160R, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-FI.

Story: Joshua Varghese