Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

New Suzuki Gixxer Spotted

by Leave a Comment

The Suzuki Gixxer has been spotted in production-ready form. The Japanese motorcycle giant recently announced that they are ceasing production of commuter motorcycles and develop a portfolio of sporty machines only. This move makes the Gixxer the most accessible motorcycle in the brand’s current line-up. Considering it is the most dated of Suzuki’s single-cylinder range, a face-lift has been due for a while.

New Suzuki Gixxer Spotted

Hot on the heels of the new Gixxer SF 250 and the updated Gixxer SF, the naked Gixxer has also been treated to a major visual upgrade. Although we expected the motorcycle to be launched in September, this undisguised appearance of the motorcycle suggests an earlier launch.

Suzuki have pulled out all the stops in order to make the motorcycle look fresh and take the fight to its rivals. A new headlamp, possibly LED, dominates the front which extends into a sculpted fuel tank boasting of muscular highlights. On either side of the tank, Suzuki have placed sharply-angled tank shrouds further complementing the motorcycle’s mean, streetfighter appeal. Gone is the banana seat from the old Gixxer; this one has individual stepped seats for both rider and pillion, sport bike style. Furthermore, the sub-frame panels now consist of two distinct sections, visually enhanced by a flattering dual-tone paint scheme.

The instrument cluster is an all-digital unit and is most likely to be the same one as seen on the Gixxer SF. Mechanically, the Gixxer will be powered by the 154.9-cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a five-speed gearbox.

As for pricing, we can expect it to be priced at a premium of 10 grand over the outgoing model. Once launched, it is expected to take the fight to the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, the Honda CB Hornet 160R, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-FI.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Motus MST Sport-Tourer Extraordinaire
Oil Is Well: TVS TRU4 Synthetic 10W30 Engine Oil
Vespa Notte, Cheapest Vespa Scooter in India, Launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap