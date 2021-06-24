New Harley-Davidson Model Incoming

Harley-Davidson are all set to launch a new motorcycle on July 13.

Harley-Davidson announces a new mid-season motorcycle reveal with the tag line – “From Evolution to Revolution.” The launch will be held virtually and this new model follows the arrival of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 with its all-new Revolution Max powertrain in dealerships around the world.

“Following the successful launch of our first adventure touring motorcycle, the Pan America, we are excited to reveal another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the sport segment, showcasing unmatched Harley-Davidson technology, performance, and style” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO Harley-Davidson.

As we can see from the teaser image, this model seems to be a new cruiser fitted with the 1250-cc Revolution Max engine which is capable of putting out 150 hp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 128 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Apart from this, there are no other details revealed. We will have to wait for the reveal for more information.

The reveal event will preview details of the new motorcycle model and will include presentations by Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts as well as passionate riders who are developing and bringing to market another powerful new motorcycle coming to Harley-Davidson dealerships in 2021. To be part of this virtual launch, customers can register on the manufacturer’s official website.