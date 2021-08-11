Bike India

MY22 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched

The new-generation Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been launched in the Indian market for a price of Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The middleweight segment gets more exciting with the launch of the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650. The new model will be available with the option of two colour schemes – Pearl Robotic White and Lime Green. In terms of design, the front end is highly upgraded with a sharper LED headlamps and more aggressive fairing inspired from the new ZX-10R.

The BS6-compliant, 649-cc, parallel-twin motor is capable of putting out 68 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. Other features on the new model include a 4.3-inch TFT colour console, Smartphone connectivity via the ‘Rideology’ application. The Ninja 650 also gets Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres as part of the stock equipment. The kerb weight stands at 196 kg and the bike gets a 15-litre fuel tank to ensure a decent range while touring.

Apart from the new colour schemes and graphics on the motorcycle, the new Ninja 650 is similar to the 2021 model. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in September and interested customers can also visit the Kawasaki website for an estimate of the on-road price in their city. The 2021 model of the Ninja 650 was priced at Rs 6.24-lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki have constantly been hiking the prices of their motorcycles and hence, we see an increase of Rs 37,000.

