KTM 250 Adventure Offered at a Discount

A special discount of Rs 25,000 can be availed on a KTM 250 Adventure between 14 July and 31 August.

KTM have announced a special price of Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom) on the 250-cc Adventure model. This comes as good news for all aspiring adventure motorcycle enthusiasts. The reduction in price will be applicable only for 48 days starting from July 14.

At the most basic level, the KTM 250 Adventure has the frame, bodywork, and underpinnings from the 390 Adventure, with power coming from the 248.8-cc, liquid-cooled single from the 250 Duke. While the smaller engine isn’t really much cheaper to produce, KTM have taken measures to keep costs down without compromising too much on core features and rider enjoyment, and now with a discount of Rs 25,000, it is an odd Rs 75,000 more accessible than its larger sibling.

Ultimately, the 250 Adventure is KTM’s way of welcoming more riders into the ADV fold at a more accessible price point than the 390. The bike is capable of covering great distances, thanks to the comfortable seat and 14.5-litre fuel-tank, and is worth your consideration if you are in the market for a touring machine and enjoy KTM’s revvy singles.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily commuting and weekend escapes outside the city either on or away from the tarmac. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment. With the special, limited period promotional price, we are confident that the KTM 250 Adventure will attract a lot of interest from adventure enthusiasts and encourage a faster upgrade to this segment. And more importantly, they will have access to a world of exclusive, differentiated Pro Experiences that are specially curated by our experts to help the riders learn the biking skills for different terrains. As a part of KTM Pro Experiences, they will get to understand their bikes better, make the best use of the bike’s potential, ride & network with like-minded riders – and in the process become Pro bikers.”

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy