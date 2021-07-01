Honda BigWing Announce Bike Sales Post Lockdown

Honda BigWing have announced some exciting big bike sales with the easing of the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai.

A Honda BigWing dealership in Mumbai (BigWing Topline showroom) has delivered 15 motorcycles to customers in a single day. They include the neo sports cafe inspired CB650R and its sportier sibling – the CBR650R. The CB650R is priced at Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CBR650R is priced at Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alongside this, the first lot of the flagship CBU import model – Gold Wing Tour has also been booked within 24 hours of going on sale. Prices for the Gold Wing Tour start at Rs 37.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As the situation improves and markets reopen with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, all Honda Big Wing touchpoints are operational following respective state protocols. Reigniting the excitement among waiting customers, we have started deliveries across locations and further see the interest of enthusiasts picking up again with increasing inquiries for our products. We are also proud to share that our recently announced flagship model ‘Gold Wing Tour’ has been completely booked for the first CBU import lot.”