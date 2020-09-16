Bike India

Honda Big Wing to Launch 300 cc-plus Made-in-India Premium Motorcycle on 30 September?

The previous year, Honda Big Wing (Honda dealerships for premium motorcycles) had announced that they will be adding as many as five new motorcycles to their existing line-up.

Honda Big Wing motorcycle upcoming launch Now we received a notification from Honda stating that a Big Wing launch is headed our way on September 30. Although they have not mentioned which specific motorcycle is being launched except for a clue in the form of ‘Your Highness is arriving on..’, it is most likely to be a motorcycle that displaces more than 300 cc. If the launch fo the Honda Hornet 2.0 is anything to go by, then the Honda Rebel 300 or at least a version of it seems to be the safest bet right now. Other probabilities also include the CB500X, the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblades or BS6 versions of some of their popular models.

Honda CBR1000RR-R fireblade at 2019 EICMA Bike India_WEB

Of course, we would like to see a competitive product from Honda in the 300 cc-plus segment of the market that is currently dominated by Kawasaki, KTM and Royal Enfield. Along those lines, Honda’s Rebel range seems like the most worthy contender for the space that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield’s range. Honda have been developing a Royal Enfield rival for quite some time now and it is reasonable to expect that the motorcycle will be designed to appeal to the Indian market. Of course, whatever it may be, it will definitely be retailed out of the Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country.

Story: Joshua Varghese

