Hero Xtreme 160R Long Term Review

It has now been just over a month since the Hero Xtreme 160R has joined our long-term fleet. The motorcycle was launched to appeal to young riders with its modern streetfighter styling and has been derived from the Concept 1R that was showcased at EICMA 2019.

Tenure: One Month

Odometer: 1054 km

The Hero Xtreme 160R is also the first product from Hero’s newly assembled elite R&D team at their global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT). Customers are now straying away from the 150-cc segment to move on to 160-cc motorcycles and the Xtreme 160R is a promising addition to Hero’s lineup of motorcycles

The engine used in this motorcycle is a 163-cc, air-cooled, two-valve, fuel-injected, single-cylinder unit that puts out 15.23 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The first thing that caught my attention is the compact design which comprises an aggressive-looking LED headlight at the front, sharp tank shrouds and bodywork, and the single-seat setup which has been crafted to look more like a split-seat. Upon swinging my leg over the Xtreme 160R, I could instantly feel how nimble this machine is with a relaxed, upright riding position. This will prove to be great for city riding and keep a rider comfortable throughout the journey.

We will continue testing the Xtreme 160R to bring you detailed updates soon.

