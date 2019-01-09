Harley-Davidson LiveWire Price and More Details Revealed

It won’t be long before Harley-Davidson’s much-anticipated electric motorcycle reaches the customer. The American cruiser icon has begun accepting bookings for the LiveWire. In the United States, the motorcycle is priced at close to US$ 30,000 (Rs 21 lakh approx) and is expected to be available from August 2019.

Harley-Davidson’s decision to electrify its upcoming line-up came as a shock to ardent fans and most of us who considered the marque synonymous with chrome, V-twins, and big, burly motorcycles. That being said, the LiveWire looks promising on paper and has retained the visual appeal of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

To begin with, the LiveWire is one of the fastest production models from the brand yet. It dismisses 0-100 km/h just over three seconds while promising a range of 177 km per charge. No clutch or gears to fuss about on this H-D: you just twist the throttle and zoom away. Fully-adjustable Showa units take care of the suspension department and the LiveWire rides on Michelin Scorcher Sport tyres. The famous V-twin rumble has been replaced with a rather enticing whine (as observed in the product video). The instrument console is a 4.3-inch, full-colour LCD touchscreen. Further down the road, customization options will also be available.

H-D have provided two options to charge the battery. One allows you to charge the motorcycle from a normal household power socket and the other permits Fast Charge which replenishes the battery up to 80 per cent within 40 minutes. Of course, they have also developed an app that allows the user to monitor various vital aspects of the motorcycle.

H-D are also looking at venturing into the electric scooter and bicycle space. We can’t wait to experience the new-generation Harleys when the reach our shores. Meanwhile, read about our first experience astride Project LiveWire.

Story: Joshua Varghese