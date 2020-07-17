Deliveries of the Jawa Perak to Commence Soon

Deliveries for the Jawa Perak will begin from 20 July. This bobber motorcycle was launched in India for Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) last year.

The Jawa Perak is a bobber that was announced by Classic Legends along with the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two. Deliveries of the motorcycle were earlier set to take place in April but was postponed up until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the manufacturer has finally announced that deliveries for this much-awaited bobber will commence across all Indian dealerships. They have also introduced attractive finance schemes and safety protocols across dealerships to provide a better experience for customers. The Perak will be sold in only one variant and comes in a blacked-out colour scheme.

The Jawa Perak will use a 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 30.64 hp and a peak torque of 32.74 Nm mated to a six-speed gearbox. While customers have been waiting for the Perak this lockdown, the product team has managed to crank up the torque by nearly 2 Nm from the earlier 31 Nm that was revealed. They say that the higher torque directly translates into better pulling performance both from standstill and during rolling acceleration. This has been achieved with meticulous fine-tuning of the engine coupled with the new cross port technology.

Unleashing the Jawa Perak, Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl. We are proud of our creation and today we offer it to our customers to enjoy. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders.”