Bookings unofficially open for BMW R 18 Cruiser

BMW Motorrad India accepting bookings for the BMW R 18 Cruiser

Just yesterday we shared with you the specs and details of the recently-launched BMW R 18, and you can read that story here: http://bikeindia.in/production-ready-bmw-r-18-cruiser-finally-revealed/. Today we have received word that BMW Motorrad India are accepting bookings for this massive cruiser, ahead of any official domestic launch announcement.

So for an amount of Rs 1 lakh you can pre-book the retro-inspired BMW R 18, powered by the largest boxer twin motor that the German marque has ever built. We expect an official announcement soon, pricing in the vicinity of Rs 20 lakh, and deliveries to commence late this year or early next year.

BMW are hoping for a slice of the cruiser market, currently controlled by American brands, and the BMW R 18 will give Indian cruiser aficionados a European option to go against the likes of Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle.

