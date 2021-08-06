August 2021

For Online Subscription

This month Bike India celebrates its 16th anniversary. In 2005, when a nascent publishing house was embarking on a challenging journey, we had to take a call as to whether we would do what every other publication was doing and start an auto magazine that covered everything from two-wheelers to trucks or bring out a dedicated bike magazine. While cars normally grab the limelight, motorcycles tend to be given a stepmotherly treatment. How many times do you see a motorcycle enjoying a prominent display on the cover of an automotive magazine?

For the past 16 years, we have given two-wheelers the prominence they deserve and even today Bike India remains the only dedicated two-wheeler magazine in the country.

The country is going through a difficult time what with the COVID-19 pandemic creating a havoc for the economy wherein people are not able to carry on their business in the normal manner. To make matters worse, the government keeps increasing the cost of fuel, petrol now being priced at Rs 107 per litre and diesel at Rs 96 per litre. The cost of petrol hits the ordinary citizen more than the rich; the rich put it on company expense whereas the ordinary citizen has to pay from his/her own pocket.

The editorial staff is in the limelight riding and testing motorcycles and scooters, but working behind the scene are the photographers, designers, and the marketing team who put in a lot of hard work month after month, even during the lockdown period, to bring out the magazine. For that I would like to say a big thank you to all of them.

Last but not least, I would like to thank all our readers and manufacturers for their unstinting support and for standing by us during these trying times.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor